Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Could return Wednesday
Noel (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Steve McGehee of KWTV Sports OKC reports.
Noel missed Monday's game against the Rockets due to left ankle soreness and was unable to take part in Tuesday's practice, though the team is considering him questionable. He figures to be re-evaluated during Wednesday's shootaround.
