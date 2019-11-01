Noel has a sore foot and didn't practice Friday, though he did do some individual skill work, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Noel's foot was stepped on during Wednesday's game against Portland. It's not clear if his participation in Saturday's game against the Pelicans is threatened. Regular starting center Steven Adams (knee) is also questionable, leaving Mike Muscala as the next man up if neither Noel nor Adams can play.