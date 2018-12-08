Noel produced just two points, adding three blocks, two rebounds, and two steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to Chicago.

Noel continues to produce defensive numbers in very limited playing time, racking up a combined five steals and blocks in 15 minutes Friday. That makes eight steals and eight blocks over his past four games and should Steven Adams ever be forced to miss time, Noel would be one of the hottest pickups around. At this stage, he is more of a defensive streamer in standard formats.