Noel totaled 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over Atlanta.

Noel had his best game in quite some time Friday, dropping 14 points with a combined five defensive stats. Noel certainly has the ability to put up numbers such as this when given sufficient playing time, but that was not the case in this one. The production was more likely due to the Hawks inability to defend, making this an outlier rather than a trend moving forward.