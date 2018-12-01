Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Defensive stopper Friday
Noel totaled 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over Atlanta.
Noel had his best game in quite some time Friday, dropping 14 points with a combined five defensive stats. Noel certainly has the ability to put up numbers such as this when given sufficient playing time, but that was not the case in this one. The production was more likely due to the Hawks inability to defend, making this an outlier rather than a trend moving forward.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.