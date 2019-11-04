Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Doesn't practice Monday
Noel was held out of Monday's practice due to an unspecified ankle injury, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Noel wasn't able to practice Monday, though the severity of his injury remains unclear. With Steven Adams (knee) also questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Orlando, Mike Muscala, Justin Patton and Darius Bazley could be in line for extended minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Six swats in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Available Saturday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Listed as probable•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Starting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Swats four blocks in Monday's start•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...