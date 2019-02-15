Noel totaled 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 loss to New Orleans.

Noel scored a season-high 22 points Thursday, taking advantage of the absence of Jerami Grant (ankle). Noel came off the bench behind Patrick Patterson, however, was certainly the primary beneficiary. He even spent time on the floor next to Steven Adams which is certainly an interesting development. The Thunder signed Markieff Morris earlier in the day and his arrival could have an impact on what value Noel had been holing down.