Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Double-double in limited run
Noel put up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 108-96 win over the Trail Blazers.
Noel doesn't have a path to clearing 25 minutes in most games while starting center Steven Adams is healthy and playing effectively, but the 25-year-old has shown the ability to deliver useful numbers in his role off the bench. The big man does his best work in the defensive categories, where his averages of 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steal per game make him a quality streaming option.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Scores eight in Wednesday's defeat•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Scratched due to illness•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Solid production in defeat•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Three rejections in Indiana•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Strong performance in start•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...