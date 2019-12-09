Noel put up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 108-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Noel doesn't have a path to clearing 25 minutes in most games while starting center Steven Adams is healthy and playing effectively, but the 25-year-old has shown the ability to deliver useful numbers in his role off the bench. The big man does his best work in the defensive categories, where his averages of 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steal per game make him a quality streaming option.