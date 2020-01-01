Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Double-double off bench
Noel scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.
The double-double was his third of the season. Noel remains stuck behind Steven Adams on the depth chart, and even an Adams trade might not increase his workload all that much, but Noel continues to show flashes of his modest upside if he were to find himself in a more significant role.
