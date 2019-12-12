Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Drops 11 points Wednesday
Noel ended with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 loss to Sacramento.
Noel played his customary 20 minutes off the bench, finishing with a serviceable fantasy line. In only 19 minutes per night, Noel is the 72nd ranked player in nine-category formats. The lack of scoring is obviously going to impact his value for certain team builds but the floor is high enough that he should be considered in most leagues. If Steven Adams is traded or suffers an injury, Noel would quickly become a must-roster player.
