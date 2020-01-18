Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Enters starting lineup
Noel is starting Friday against the Heat, play-by-play announcer for the Miami Heat Mike Inglis reports.
Noel had missed the last six games with an ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to return and will enter the starting lineup with Steven Adams (knee) out Friday evening. This marks Noel's fourth start of the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...