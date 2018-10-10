Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Fills it up Tuesday
Noel finished with seven points (2-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason victory over Milwaukee.
Noel was given some extra run as Steven Adams played just one-half Tuesday. Noel took full advantage, continuing to put up some solid numbers across the preseason. It's no secret that Noel can have fantasy value even when only seeing limited playing time. He is going to playing almost exclusively as the backup center behind Steven Adams which certainly puts a cap on his upside. Barring an injury to the robust Kiwi, Noel is more of a late-round stash.
