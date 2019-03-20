Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Game-time decision Wednesday
Noel (quad) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Coach Billy Donovan is "pretty optimistic" that Noel will be able to play after missing Monday's game against Miami due to a bruise on his left quadriceps. Noel will go through pregame before ultimately making the final call on his availability.
