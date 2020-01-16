Noel (ankle) went through a post-practice workout Thursday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Noel has missed the past six games due to a sprained left ankle, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. Per Lee, coach Billy Donovan said the big man will be reevaluated prior to Friday's game against the Heat, at which point his availability for the team's upcoming back-to-back set should come into focus.