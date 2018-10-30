Noel (ankle) is available to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Noel, who is averaging 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block across 16.2 minutes per game this season, won't be forced to miss any additional action after exiting Sunday's game with an ankle injury. With Steven Adams also back from injury, however, Noel will likely see his playing time slightly scaled back after playing 26 minutes against the Suns his last time out.