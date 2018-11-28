Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Good to go Wednesday
Noel (calf) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel popped up on the injury report for Wednesday's game due to a left calf bruise, but it looks like the ailment was minor. Noel should be a full go off the bench against the Cavaliers.
