Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Good to go
Noel (face) will play Monday against the Mavericks, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Noel, who underwent surgery over the weekend to repair a fracture in his left cheek, has been cleared to return Monday after missing just one game. The big man posted averages of 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 27.5 minutes in his two games prior to getting hurt (both starts). Noel figures to come off the bench Monday with Steven Adams also back in action.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...