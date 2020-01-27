Noel (face) will play Monday against the Mavericks, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Noel, who underwent surgery over the weekend to repair a fracture in his left cheek, has been cleared to return Monday after missing just one game. The big man posted averages of 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 27.5 minutes in his two games prior to getting hurt (both starts). Noel figures to come off the bench Monday with Steven Adams also back in action.