Noel totaled four points (2-4 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 loss to the Rockets.

Noel made the most of his limited playing time, finishing with just two fewer boards than starting center Steven Adams, who logged 30 minutes. Adams has had a lot of trouble defending along the perimeter while Noel is at least theoretically much quicker on his feet. It's unclear whether he could be in line for an increased role going forward in the series, but Noel was certainly more effective than Adams here in Game 2.