Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Has sprained foot
Noel missed Friday's practice due to a sprained foot but returned Saturday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
The Thunder have a scrimmage Sunday, and it's not clear if Noel will play. As a result, he should also be considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons.
