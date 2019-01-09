Noel checked into the OU Medical Center following his head injury Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Noel was stretchered off the floor after it appeared he was knocked unconscious following an elbow to the head, which resulted in him also hitting his head on the hardwood. Coach Billy Donovan was unable to provide any details aside from Noel being in the hospital.

