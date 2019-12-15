Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Lacklustre effort Saturday
Noel tallied just four points, three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Denver.
Noel struggled to get anything going Saturday, putting up minimal production on both ends of the floor. Despite the lack of playing time, Noel is still putting up top-80 numbers this season. With that being said, his value is primarily tied to blocks and field-goal percentage. If you require either of those, Noel could be worth throwing on the end of your bench.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Drops 11 points Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Double-double in limited run•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Scores eight in Wednesday's defeat•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Scratched due to illness•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Solid production in defeat•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...