Noel tallied just four points, three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Denver.

Noel struggled to get anything going Saturday, putting up minimal production on both ends of the floor. Despite the lack of playing time, Noel is still putting up top-80 numbers this season. With that being said, his value is primarily tied to blocks and field-goal percentage. If you require either of those, Noel could be worth throwing on the end of your bench.