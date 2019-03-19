Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Late scratch Monday
Noel has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Heat with a left quad contusion, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It's unclear when Noel suffered the injury, however with it just being labeled a contusion, it doesn't seem to be a serious injury. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto. In his absence, Markieff Morris and Patrick Patterson could see a larger role.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Across the board production Friday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Plays nine minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Dominant effort in loss Thursday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Swipes three steals in win•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Swats five shots in win•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Starting Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.