Noel has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Heat with a left quad contusion, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

It's unclear when Noel suffered the injury, however with it just being labeled a contusion, it doesn't seem to be a serious injury. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto. In his absence, Markieff Morris and Patrick Patterson could see a larger role.

