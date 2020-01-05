Noel exited Saturday's game at Cleveland with an apparent left ankle injury, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old went down after rolling his left ankle during the third quarter and eventually made his way to the locker room. Per Steve McGehee of KWTV Sports, he was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and won't return to Saturday's game. Steven Adams will likely be even more heavily relied upon in the frontcourt during Noel's absence.