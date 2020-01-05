Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Listed as out
Noel (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Sixers.
Noel sprained his ankle on Saturday against Cleveland, and it looks as though he'll miss at least one half of the Thunder's upcoming back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday. Mike Muscala could pick up some extra minutes off the bench with Noel out.
