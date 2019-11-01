Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Listed as probable
Noel (foot) is expected to play Saturday against the Pelicans.
Noel was able to take part in some skill work during Friday's practice, and the team is officially listing him as probable for Saturday. He drew his first start of the season Wednesday night and stuffed the stat sheet, totaling 15 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 28 minutes.
