Noel totaled four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 win over the 76ers.

Noel had been held out of Friday's scrimmage due to a sore ankle but was able to give it a go in this one. He provided an impressive effort against his former team and showcased his ability to fill up the stat sheet even in a reserve role. Noel would be more valuable if he and starting center Steven Adams were splitting minutes more evenly, but there may be situations in the playoffs where coach Billy Donovan relies more on the younger reserve.