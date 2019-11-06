Noel had five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 win over the Magic.

Noel was listed as probable due to an ankle injury and ultimately gave it a go. However, the return of Steven Adams (knee) pushed Noel back into a reserve role. He recently gave fantasy owners a taste of what he can accomplish as a starter playing a bunch of minutes, but unless Adams gets traded or suffers another injury Noel's appeal will likely be limited to deep leagues.