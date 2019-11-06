Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Logs 16 minutes in Tuesday's win
Noel had five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 win over the Magic.
Noel was listed as probable due to an ankle injury and ultimately gave it a go. However, the return of Steven Adams (knee) pushed Noel back into a reserve role. He recently gave fantasy owners a taste of what he can accomplish as a starter playing a bunch of minutes, but unless Adams gets traded or suffers another injury Noel's appeal will likely be limited to deep leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...