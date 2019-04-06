Noel finished with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and two blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Pistons.

Noel filled up the stat sheet despite earning limited minutes. Not only did he snap an 11-game streak in which he swiped zero steals, Noel matched his season high in that category. Still, despite his defensive abilities, Noel typically doesn't earn enough minutes to warrant consideration outside of deeper formats.