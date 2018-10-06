Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Nearly Double-Doubles Against Minnesota

Noel accumulated 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 20 minutes of action in a 113-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

This sort of game shows just how good Noel can be in limited minutes, as he's a Steven Adams injury away from being a must-own player in every format. His per-36 minute averages prove that point, as he's averaging 12.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game throughout his career in 36 minutes per game. Those defensive numbers alone make him viable in his current limited role, as he's a sneaky stash in deeper formats.