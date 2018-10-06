Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Nearly Double-Doubles Against Minnesota
Noel accumulated 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 20 minutes of action in a 113-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
This sort of game shows just how good Noel can be in limited minutes, as he's a Steven Adams injury away from being a must-own player in every format. His per-36 minute averages prove that point, as he's averaging 12.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game throughout his career in 36 minutes per game. Those defensive numbers alone make him viable in his current limited role, as he's a sneaky stash in deeper formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Brings the defense in limited playing time•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Returns to practice•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Has sprained foot•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Agrees to two-year contract with Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Lost season•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Suspended five games•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.