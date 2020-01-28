Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Nears double-double in 19 minutes
Noel posted nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 107-97 loss to the Mavericks.
Noel was cleared to return after having surgery over the weekend to repair a fracture in his left cheek, and he finished just a point and two boards shy of a double-double even in limited minutes. He has been surprisingly effective even on nights when Steven Adams has been healthy, but Noel's fantasy value may remain limited to deep leagues as long as Adams is around and well.
