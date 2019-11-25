Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Not on injury report
Noel (illness) doesn't appear on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.
Noel was scratched ahead of the Thunder's previous game Friday against the Lakers, but he appears to be healthy again after getting a couple days off to recover. Before sitting out the 130-127 loss, Noel had seemingly settled into a timeshare at center with Steven Adams, but it's unclear how exactly the minutes will shake out between the two big men Monday. Adams had been struggling mightily until submitting arguably his best performance of the season versus the Lakers, putting up 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-4 FT), six points and four assists in 27 minutes.
