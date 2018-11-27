Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Nursing calf injury
Noel is questionable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland with a left calf bruise, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It's unknown as to when Noel's latest injury cropped up, but he'll be a game-time decision at home with the Thunder slated to face the Cavs. Patrick Patterson could see more action off the bench if Noel is held out.
