Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Offensive explosion Monday
Noel tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 15 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over the Mavericks.
Noel scored 15 points Monday, just the third time he has scored in double-figures all month. Noel continues to provide energy off the bench for the Thunder and is one of the more elite shot-blocking players still available in a number of leagues. He has blocked at least one shot in all but four games this season and is worth a look if blocks are something you crave.
