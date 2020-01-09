Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Out again Thursday
Noel (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Rockets.
Noel will sit out for a third straight game as he continues to work back from a left ankle sprain. The Thunder will continue to lean more heavily on Steven Adams in his absence, while Mike Muscala could also see increased run off the bench. Noel's next chance to play comes Saturday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Listed as out•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Double-double off bench•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Perfect shooting plus six stocks•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Three rejections versus Grizzlies•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...