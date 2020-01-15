Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Out again Wednesday
Noel (ankle) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Noel's absence will mark his sixth straight game missed due to a left ankle sprain. In his absence, MIke Muscala figures to again see an increased workload backing up Steven Adams at center. His next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Heat.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...