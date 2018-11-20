Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Out due to illness
Noel is unavailable for Monday's game against the Kings due to an illness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
With Noel out of the mix, expect Patrick Patterson to see a bump in minutes at center. Given the nature of the issue, Noel figures to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt at Golden State.
