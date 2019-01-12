Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Out Saturday
Noel (head) is listed as out for Saturday's tilt with the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
As expected, Noel won't play Saturday after taking an ugly fall in Tuesday's game against Minnesota and missing Thursday's game against the Spurs. He avoided any structural damage, but has not been given a definite timetable for return. Noel will remain day-to-day with his next opportunity to play coming Tuesday at Atlanta.
