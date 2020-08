Noel (ankle) is officially listed as out for Sunday's games against the Wizards, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Noel was announced as a late-scratch just before the contest with the Wizards on Sunday. Considering Steven Adams will also be out on Sunday, look for Darius Bazley to pick up a good chunk of the minutes vacated by the two big men. While it is unclear what the timetable looks like for Noel, his next opportunity to return to the floor will come on Monday against the Suns.