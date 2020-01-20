Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Out with ankle soreness
Noel won't play Monday against the Rockets due to left ankle soreness, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Noel was a late scratch Monday, as some ankle soreness appears to have popped up at the last minute. Mike Muscala figures to see more minutes off the bench with Noel sidelined.
