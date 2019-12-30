Noel provided 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Raptors.

Noel reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time in the last 11 games after doing so just four times through his first 20 appearances this season. Moreover, this was his sixth showing with at least three swats and his third with three swipes, as Noel continues to wreak havoc defensively on a nightly basis despite his status as the primary backup center behind Steven Adams.