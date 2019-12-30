Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Perfect shooting plus six stocks
Noel provided 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Raptors.
Noel reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time in the last 11 games after doing so just four times through his first 20 appearances this season. Moreover, this was his sixth showing with at least three swats and his third with three swipes, as Noel continues to wreak havoc defensively on a nightly basis despite his status as the primary backup center behind Steven Adams.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Three rejections versus Grizzlies•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Lackluster effort Saturday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Drops 11 points Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Double-double in limited run•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Scores eight in Wednesday's defeat•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Not on injury report•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...