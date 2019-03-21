Noel had nine points, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Toronto.

Noel returned after missing the Thunder's last game with a quad bruise but played just 11 minutes in the overtime loss. His playing time has waned over the past few games and outside of his serviceable block numbers, he is not worth a look in standard formats.

