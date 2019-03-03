Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Plays nine minutes in loss
Noel had two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in nine minutes during Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Spurs.
Noel was a non-factor in this one while Steven Adams logged a double-double in just 25 minutes of action. The Thunder opted to go small for extended stretches of this game, leaving Noel on the bench for the vast majority of the contest. He'll almost certainly see an uptick in minutes during Sunday's tilt versus the Grizzlies, but Noel is not an appealing option outside of deeper formats.
