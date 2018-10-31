Noel (ankle) came off the bench and supplied two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal while fouling out in nine minutes.

After registering a huge double-double (20 points, 15 rebounds) in a starting role Sunday against the Suns, Noel was listed as questionable heading into the day with an ankle injury. Though he was given clearance to play Tuesday, Noel's fantasy outlook took a hit while he reclaimed his normal backup role behind Steven Adams (calf), who returned from a one-game absence to produce 18 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 38 minutes. Adams should be guaranteed 30-plus minutes per game so long as his health prevails, leaving Noel with little opportunity to make a consistent impact.