Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Posts dud in 11 minutes
Noel had two points (1-4 FG) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 victory over the Pelicans.
After posting top 70 value on the season, Noel has fallen out of the top 170 over the last two weeks, and out of the top 200 over his previous three games. The 25-year old's upside will be capped while Steven Adams is healthy, but a stinker as bad as this one is unexpected. Noel doesn't necessarily need a high usage to remain relevant in fantasy, but if he continues to drop quiet games like this, it may be time to check the wire.
