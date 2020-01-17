Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Questionable for Friday
Noel (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami.
Noel reportedly took part in a post-practice workout Thursday, but his availability remains in question for Friday's tilt. He's missed the last six games with a left ankle sprain.
