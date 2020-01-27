Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Questionable Monday
Noel (face) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Dallas.
Noel suffered a fracture to his left cheek during Friday's game against the Hawks, and he was held out of Saturday's matchup with Minnesota after undergoing minor surgery. It appears there's a chance he could be back in action Monday, though he'd likely have to don a protective mask for at least a few games.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.