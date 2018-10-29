Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Questionable with ankle injury
Noel is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to an ankle injury, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel, who got the spot start Sunday night in the place of Steven Adams (calf), injured his ankle in the fourth quarter, and while he returned to the team's bench after heading to the locker room, he did not play the final stretch in what was a blowout. With both he and Adams questionable for Tuesday, the Thunder could be without the only two centers on their roster.
