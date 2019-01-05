Noel put up 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 14 minutes Friday in the Thunder's 111-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Despite typically playing only limited minutes behind starting center Steven Adams this season, Noel has shown an ability to rack up the defensive stats while converting buckets at a high clip. Incredibly, he's averaging more than a full block (1.5) and steal (1.1) to go with 4.7 boards in just 13.9 minutes per game. Since neither he nor Adams offers much of a floor-stretching threat, Noel's role is unlikely to change anytime soon, but an injury to Adams would make Noel worthy of an immediate pickup. Even in his current backup gig, Noel has demanded attention in deeper settings.