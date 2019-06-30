Noel and the Thunder agreed to a contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Noel didn't offer up much scoring production for Oklahoma City last season (4.9 ppg), though he was a key cog on the defensive end of the court, averaging 1.2 blocks over 77 contests. He figures to be back in a similar role off the bench for the 2019-2020 campaign, likely battling for playing time with Markieff Morris and Patrick Patterson.