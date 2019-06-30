Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Re-ups with Thunder
Noel and the Thunder agreed to a contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Noel didn't offer up much scoring production for Oklahoma City last season (4.9 points per game), though he was a key cog on the defensive end of the court, averaging 1.2 blocks over 77 contests. He'll slot in as the top backup at center to Steven Adams but likely won't be in store for an appreciable uptick in playing time.
