Noel recorded 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Sunday's 117-110 win over the Suns.

Steven Adams was a late scratch for the Thunder, allowing Noel into the starting lineup. He's looked solid in the second unit so far this season, and the extended minutes he received on Sunday gave him an opportunity to show his stuff. Adams isn't getting any younger, and Noel should rove to be a reliable replacement when Adams takes a rest day, which limits him to DFS usage as opposed to a seasonal fantasy player.